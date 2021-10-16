Andy Yiadom fit again after missing Zimbabwe double-header

Andy Yiadom recovers from injury

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has recovered from the injury problem that kept him out of action during this month's international break.

Yiadom sustained an injury prior to the break so did not show up for Ghana's important games against Zimbabwe.



The Reading right-back missed the 3-1 and 1-0 wins for Ghana in Cape Coast and Harare respectively in the World Cup qualifiers.



In his absence, central defender Daniel Amartey played as a right-back in both games.

But the good news for Ghana is Yiadom is fit and will start for Reading against Barnsley on Saturday.



Thus, he will be available for the final two games in the qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Black Stars are a point behind South Africa and must win both games to qualify for the final qualifying round.