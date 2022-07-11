0
Andy Yiadom has the leadership qualities – Reading manager Paul Ince

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Reading FC manager, Paul Ince says he has no doubt Ghana defender Andy Yiadom will be a great captain for the club.

Andy Yiadom joined Reading FC from Barnsley in 2018 and has gone on to make 132 appearances since then.

Last month, he signed a contract extension deal to stay at Reading FC until 2025.

Speaking on the reason behind making Andy Yiadom captain, manager Pauli Ince said his leadership qualities are out of this world.

“He has the total respect of his teammates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club,” the Reading FC manager said as quoted on the website of the club.

The Black Stars defender in the last two seasons has become a top player for the English Championship team.

In the upcoming season, he has set sight on helping the team to chase promotion to the English Premier League.

