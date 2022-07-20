Andy Yiadom in action as Reading beat AFC Wimbledon in pre-season friendly

Ghana right-back Andy Yiadom

Ghana right-back, Andy Yiadom featured for Reading in their 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old lasted for 76 minutes before he was replaced by Kelvin Opoku Abrefa.



Paul Ince’s team began the match the livelier with skipper Yiadom and Tom Ince exchanging passes down the side before the latter setup Ovie Ejaria on the edge of the box, but his shot was dealt with by Dons’ keepers Nathan Broome.



Hutchinson played a ball over the top which was flicked on by Joao into the patch of Yakou Meite who beat the defender to the ball and passed the ball into the far corner to give the Royals the lead and the Ivorian his third goal of pre-season.

After the recess, Jeff Hendrick teed up a shot that nestled in the left-hand corner as the Royals doubled their lead.



Despite late pressure, the Royals held on for a deserved clean sheet and racked up their third win of pre-season ahead of their final match before the new season against Brighton & Hove Albion back in RG2 on Saturday.