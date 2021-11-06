Andy Yiadom isolating at club due to coronavirus

Black Stars defender, Andy Yiadom

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom will miss Reading's game against Birmingham on Saturday as he is having to isolate himself due to COVID-19.

The 29-year-old missed Reading's game against Millwall on Tuesday in the Championship.



The right-back together with Reading boss Velijko Paunovic was not present at the game as the team lost to Millwall 1-0.



Andy Yiadom is currently in isolation and could miss the Black Stars 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia and South Africa next week despite being named in the 28-man squad by Coach Milovan Rajevac.



"Yiadom had to isolate due to Covid situation", Reading boss Paunovic confirmed in an interview.



