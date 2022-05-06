Andy Yiadom named Reading FC Player of the Season

Andy Yiadom

Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom has been adjudged as the Reading FC Player of the season at the club's end of season awards.

He beat off stiff competition to win the accolade after being voted for enormously by the supporters of the club at the awards gala on Wednesday night.



"We are very pleased to announce that Andy Yiadom has been voted by our supporters as the Men’s Player of the Season for 2021-22," wrote the club on their official website.



"Supporters’ Trust at Reading hosted in-person votes at our home encounters with Cardiff City and Swansea City, and they were added to our online tally – and Yiadom’s name rose to the top. The presentation was made at the 150th Anniversary Gala Dinner at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday evening.

"38 appearances, and 100% effort in every one of them. Flying up and down the right flank to affect matters at both end of the pitch; supporting the attack and putting his body on the line in the defensive cause."



The defender whose contract will expire at the end of the season has been a shinning light for the royals.



He helped Ghana secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.