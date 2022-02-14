Andy Yiadom scores in Reading home defeat to Coventry City in Championship

Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom

Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom scored his first goal of the season when Reading FC lost at home to Coventry City in the Championship last Saturday.

The fullback netted one of the goals for his side as they went down 3-2 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.



Reading got the opening goal of the in the 23rd minute courtesy a strike from Portuguese forward Lucas Joao.



Coventry levelled the scoreline on the stroke of halftime through defender Dominic Hyam before getting ahead just two minutes after recess with a goal from Michael Rose.

Yiadom drew the hosts back in the game with a header from Tom Ince cross in the 55th minute of the encounter.



Dutch teenager Ian Maatsen got the match winner for the visitors ten minutes later after his deflected shot beat goalkeeper Karl Hein.



Yiadom's Ghana team mate Abdul Rahman Baba lasted the entire duration of the match for Reading.