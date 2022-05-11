0
Menu
Sports

Andy Yiadom set to sign contract extension with Reading FC

Andy Yiadom 610x400 Andy Yiadom

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

There is some good news for fans of English Championship side Reading FC as Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom is poised to commit his future to the club.

Yiadom joined Reading from Barnsley in 2018 on a four year and will have his contract expire in the summer after making more than 150 appearances.

The fan favourite helped Reading FC narrowly escape relegation despite a transfer embargo and six-point deduction for breaking Profit and Sustainability regulations.

But his future has been the subject of intense speculations as the Reading  player  of  the season revealed at the awards dinner night that he was undecided about his future.

Yiadom is among fourteen players who could leave Reading at the end of the season but the Black Stars right back will sign a new contract with the royals in the coming days.

The Ghanaian International is eager to remain at Reading and will in the coming days sign the contract at the club.

Speaking about his future just last week , Yiadom said: "I like the club. Especially this end of the season, there has been a great family vibe. I’m going to speak with my family, see what we come up with, and see what the decision is. We’ve got a good bunch of people. Everyone is good here. I've enjoyed my time here."

He made 38 appearances for his side scoring once and making two assists.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Body of Chinese fishing vessel captain retrieved, 14 others rescued
‘I haven’t had sex in two years’ – Yvonne Nelson
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners
Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports
‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana