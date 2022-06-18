0
Andy Yiadom signs new contract at Reading

Andy Yiadom Black Stars right-back, Andy Yiadom

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars right-back Andy Yiadom has signed a new three-year deal with Reading in the English Championship.

The Reading Player of the Season was rewarded with a new contract following his outstanding display last season, where he showed high level of commitment to help the Royals stay in the Championship.

“In Andy, we have a player who makes a positive impact on every game in which he plays for this club,” Head of Football Operations at Reading, Mark Bowen told the club's official website.

“He has a wise head on experienced shoulders and he is a real leader, both on and off the pitch. By putting pen to paper on this long-term deal, I’m very pleased he has committed his future to the club and I am certain he will play an important part in what we hope to achieve next season and beyond.”

Andy Yiadom played 38 games for Reading last season and was key in the final part of the campaign.

“Andy epitomised everything we were hoping to see when Alex and I arrived at the club last season – desire, commitment, fight, determination, leadership and a real hunger to win. Defensively and offensively, he has been a fantastic player during the four years he has spent at the club to date and I am delighted he has agreed to be part of what we are trying to build here at Reading," said Reading manager Paul Ince.

