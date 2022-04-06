0
Menu
Sports

Andy Yiadom stars in Reading’s important victory over Stoke City

2 Reading Defender Andy Yiadom Defender, Andy Yiadom

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom produced a big performance to help Reading claim a hugely important 2-1 victory over Stoke City to increase the gap above the relegation zone to eight points in English Championship.

Yiadom, who recently helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, lasted the entire duration of the game and was one of Reading’s best players at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night.

The right-back worked tirelessly up and down the flank throughout the game. He was solid in tackles and an outlet down the wing.

Just 13 minutes in, Royals skipper Michael Morrison opened the scoring when his header struck the Stoke goalie before rebounding off a defender and into the net.

After being afforded so much time and space, Romaine Sawyers hammered the ball in from the edge of the box to level the game a minute before halftime.

Reading retook the lead in the 63rd minute when Lucas Joao headed in John Swift's corner, but the striker's shot was deflected into the net by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Baba Rahman who recently recovered an injury was named on the bench by Reading manager Paul Ince.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Suspected thief who dresses like a Catholic priest beaten to death
Blaise Compaore sentenced to life for murder of Thomas Sankara
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports
Don't force us to table a motion to expel you - Okyere Baafi to Adwoa Safo
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga
Related Articles: