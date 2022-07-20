0
'Angry' Ebusua Dwarfs supporters storm GFA secretariat to protest GPL playoffs

Ebusua Dwarfs Fans 876567890 Ebusua Dwarfs Fans

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Gold demoted to Division 2 for match-fixing

GFA set GPL playoffs for three Division One clubs

Ebusua Dwarfs pull out of GPL playoffs

Ebusua Dwarfs supporters have stormed Accra in protest of the Ghana Football Association's decision not to promote the club to the Ghana Premier League after demoting Ashantigold.

The fans have gathered at the GFA secretariat to protest what they see as unfair treatment.

Ashanti Gold's have been demoted from the Ghana Premier League after the Disciplinary Committee found the Miners guilty of match manipulation.

Thee FA have decided to organise playoffs between three second-tier clubs to compete for the premiership slot.

Dwarfs, who were named one of the three teams, have withdrawn, claiming in a press release that they rightfully deserve the spot.

The Cape Coast-based club argued in a press statement issued on Tuesday, July 20, 2022, that the case that led to Ashgold's demotion occurred during the 2021/2022 GPL season when they were a premiership club.

As a result, if the Miners are demoted, the Dwarfs who finished the season as the best-relegated side must be promoted automatically.

With the GFA refusing to grant them the promotion, the fans have embarked on a demonstration at the GFA premises.

Watch the video below



EE/KPE
