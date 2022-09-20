2
Angry Kotoko fans 'pray' for defeat against Hearts on Sunday after Champions League exit

48768003.295 A photo from the Kotoko - Kadiogo game

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A chunk of the Asante Kotoko fans feels disappointed following the club’s elimination from the CAF Champions League competition.

The Porcupine Warriors were unable to make the home advantage count against the Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo on Sunday.

Before the reverse fixture, the two-time African Champions had beaten RC Kadiogo 1-0 in Benin.

But they were unable to hold onto the first leg advantage as Kadiogo beat Kotoko 1-0 in regulation time at the Baba Yara stadium to make it 1-1 on aggregate.

Unfortunately, when the tie had to be decided on penalties, it was RC Kadiogo that comes out top, winning 3-1 to progress to the next stage.

Reacting to the results on social media, some of the fans clamored for the club’s defeat to sworn-rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super clash on Sunday.

