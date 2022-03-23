'Angry' LilWin blasts Black Stars coach for snubbing him in squad to play Nigeria

Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for Nigeria game

Black Stars arrive in Kumasi ahead of Nigeria game



Black Stars push for 4th World Cup qualification



New Edubiase United striker, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin has bemoaned his absence from the 27-man for the Black Stars’ upcoming game against Nigeria.



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, announced his 27-man squad for the FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



According to the popular comedian, his exclusion from the squad is painful and might be because the coach was not well briefed about his prowess.

"I'm very angry and this is the time that we need to speak in Ghana for those leading the various sectors to do the right thing because I don't understand why I was not invited to be part of the Ghana vs Nigeria game especially when the game will be played in Kumasi which is my city," LilWin said in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM.



"How is it that LilWin is not part of this squad when even Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko want to sign me since I joined New Edubiase? Maybe the coach hates me or he just doesn't like me. It can also be that the coach was not probably briefed about the best players in Ghana."



The New Edubiase United striker added that he will still rally for support for the Black Stars in Kumasi despite his exclusion from the Black Stars squad.







"I can't say that I won't support the Black Stars because of this because the team is for all of us as Ghanaians. I won't gain anything from the team's failure so I will support them. We could have beaten Nigeria 5-0 if I was in the team but we will still win the game."

The Black Stars are chasing for their 4th FIFA World Cup appearance after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia but must do so at the expense of Nigeria, who are hoping to make it to the Mundial for the 7th time.



Also, watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:



