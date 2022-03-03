0
Menu
Sports

'Angry' Mourinho sacks Felix Afena-Gyan from AS Roma's 1st team nightclub

IMG 20170225 082044 806?resize=654%2C376&ssl=1 Felix Afena-Gyan was sent back from the nightclub

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s top-rated future sensation at AS Roma Felix Afena-Gyan has been sent from AS Roma’s first team by Coach Jose Mourinho who gave the youngster a chance of a lifetime.

Coach Jose Mourinho has since sent him back to the youth team and he was spotted training with them this morning, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta reported.

Afena-Gyan was spotted at a nightclub having pussyfooted to have a good time with ladies and enjoying himself while supposedly injured and unavailable for AS Roma team selection.

This development has reportedly annoyed Jose Mourinho and the future of the youngster is now uncertain.

Afena who started the season with the U19 team was invited to train with the first team and he took full advantage of the opportunity as he impressed Mourinho.

He made his first-team debut on October 27 against Cagliari, almost a month later Afena-Gyan came off the bench to score two goals as Roma beat Genoa 2-0.

After the match, Mourinho announced that Afena-Gyan would remain with the first team. Is it gameover now? That remains to be seen.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah