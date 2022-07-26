'Angry' Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over 'racist' commentary on Amusan's World Record feat

Amusan has set a new world record

Nigerians on social media had a bone to pick with United States athletics legend Michael Johnson over his commentary on the remarkable feat by Nigerian sprint queen Tobi Amusan in the just-ended World Athletics Championship.



Tobi Amusan made history by finishing with a time of 12.12seconds which became a new World Record in the semi-final of the 4x100 hurdles.



Michael Jordan who was part of a BBC commentary team questioned Amusan’s finishing for a number of reasons.



'I don't believe 100h (100m hurdles) times are correct. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs (personal bests) set. 5 National records set. And Cindy Sember quote after her PB/NR (national record) 'I thought I was running slow!' All athletes looked shocked [sic].



'Heat 2 we were first shown winning time of 12.53. Few seconds later it shows 12.43. Rounding down by .01 is normal. .10 is not.'



His observations were flatly rejected by Nigerians who accused him for black racism and seeking to belittle the achievement Tobi Amusan.



The angry reactions were not only from Nigerians but from Africans who wondered if Michael Johnson would have made the same statement had Amusan been American.

But Johnson who noticed the backlash defended his opinion, stressing that as a commentator, he is paid to comment on issues at the championship.



He maintained the viewpoint that Amusan’s incredible feat was made possible by other factors.



“As a commentator my job is to comment. In questioning the times of 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) by wondering if the timing system malfunctioned, I was attacked, accused of racism, and of questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and predicted to win. Unacceptable. I move on.”



Amusan who made history in the semi-final of the 100metres hurdles went ahead to grab gold in the final.





As a commentator my job is to comment. In questioning the times of 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) by wondering if the timing system malfunctioned, I was attacked, accused of racism, and of questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and predicted to win. Unacceptable. I move on. — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) July 25, 2022

Here's why Michael Johnson's take is disingenuous.



Fast competition makes for fast times.



At the London 2012 Olympics, the 4×100m men's world record was broken by the Jamaicans because the Americans ran a blistering race. The Americans set a new national record in 2nd. — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) July 25, 2022

I get that everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I think the biggest question about Michael Johnson’s tweet is that, would he have repeated the same thing if it was an American athlete that broke the World Record twice in one night? Would he? I perceive bias here — Jidechi Chidiezie 4 Peter Obi (@Jidechi_) July 25, 2022

Nigerians are like your typical crazy family, we fit fight each other to death sef but the moment one outsider takes what we believe is a dig at us. All internal beef is put on hold, Michael Johnson is about to find out we get time to treat f*** ups. — Wale Gates (@walegates) July 25, 2022

Nigerians waiting for Black Americans to support Michael Johnson pic.twitter.com/gk3OmzIhqY — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) July 25, 2022

The US 4x400m team that had Michael Johnson was stripped of the Sydney 2000 Olympic gold medal because Antonio Pettigrew confessed that he doped during the competition. The Nigerian team was eventually awarded the gold medal.



Do you understand his bitterness now? https://t.co/mN8Z3tosQE pic.twitter.com/scG90ywXrB — Ancestor ???? (@_deoluwaa) July 25, 2022

Nigeria Twitter and Michael Johnson. A real battle. Too early to begin the week like this. Lol — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) July 25, 2022

Michael Jackson I know, Michael Jordan i know but Michael Johnson I know not. You're the least most popular MJ even with your records https://t.co/6ysG1NRH87 — Larry Ket (@Pokson_Prints) July 25, 2022

You have to understand why Nigerians are angry with Michael Johnson.



Nigerians, AGAINST all odds achieve a feat, without Govt support, literally on their own. To have a self-appointed jackass call that into question rankles



That is why we are angry. We see ourselves in Amusan — Ikenna Ronald Nzimora - Akunaesiobike (@ronaldnzimora) July 25, 2022

Damn!



APC supporters, PDP supporters and Obidients youths are all united in dragging Michael Johnson.



We are always united when outsiders try to insult us. — Mo-Mo???? (@Morris_Monye) July 25, 2022

We blacks are not all one. Tariq passed that massage the last time; Michael Johnson is passing the same message again.



Africans are Africans & Black Americans are Black Americans!



He didn't see the need to question the timing during Sydney's but saw the need now says a lot. https://t.co/3P9jQSBNuQ — Nwanyi Isuochi (@D_butterflie) July 25, 2022