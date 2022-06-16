Anim Cudjoe praises former club Asante Kotoko for winning GPL title

A happy Kotoko side lift the GPL trophy

Mathew Anim Cudjoe has praised his former club Asante Kotoko for winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title in a convincing fashion.

Kotoko were awarded the trophy on Sunday evening following their 3-0 victory over Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Left-back Ibrahim Imoro scored a stunning free-kick on 26 minutes to give Kotoko a halftime lead.



Kotoko came out of the break determined to score more goals, and Cameroonian attacker Mfegue Omgba delivered, scoring twice in the final 12 minutes.

They dominated the league from start to finish, and Cudjoe, who spent one season at the club, was impressed.



“[Kotoko were] very fantastic because I was watching their highlights and they did very well. I’m proud of the players, the staff and the coaches.”



Cudjoe was signed by Dundee United in November 2021 and made his first-team debut in April this year. He made his first start in May during a league match against Rangers.