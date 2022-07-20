Anita Asante impressed with Bristol City intensity and dedication to pre-season sessions

Ghanaian descent, Anita Asante

Bristol City first team coach, Anita Asante is impressed with the team's intensity and dedication to the pre-season sessions as they prepare ahead for the new season.

The 37-year-old joined Lauren Smith's coaching setup after announcing her retirement from an illustrious career in the game earlier this year.



Asante has enjoyed a phenomenal playing career, winning the quadruple with Arsenal in 2017 as well as featuring in 71 games for England and representing Team Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics.



Asante said as quoted by the club's official website: "The intensity that I have seen them put into the sessions so far show that they are an ambitious group that is really connected.

"Their communication has been spot on and that just makes it easier for us to work with them to get them to levels where we all want to get to."



Asante will be aiming to use her vast knowledge of the game to bring the Robins success on the pitch as Lauren Smith’s side bids to return to Barclays FA Women’s Super League.



She will link up with the Robins coaching staff following the conclusion of the 2022 Women’s Euros.