Anita Asante will be fantastic addition to Bristol City coaching staff - Lauren Smith

Anita Asante

Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith has lauded the club's decision to appoint Anita Asante as the first team coach ahead of the season.

The 37-year-old joined the English side's coaching setup after announcing her retirement from an illustrious career in the game earlier this year.



Asante has enjoyed a phenomenal playing career, winning the quadruple with Arsenal in 2017 as well as featuring in 71 games for England and representing Team Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics.



Lauren Smith said as quoted by the club's official website: "Anita will be a fantastic addition to our coaching staff with her vast level of knowledge and experience within the game."

"She’s just setting out on her coaching career and we believe our environment will allow her to develop and flourish on the training pitches and the touchline, ultimately contributing to our success on the pitch."



Asante will be aiming to use her vast knowledge of the game to bring the Robins success on the pitch as Lauren Smith’s side bids to return to Barclays FA Women’s Super League.



She will link up with the Robins coaching staff following the conclusion of the 2022 Women’s Euros.