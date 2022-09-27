Annoh-Dompreh wants referee Yao Bless punished over poor officiating in Super Clash

Referee Yao Blessing

Ghanaian Parliamentarian Frank Annoh-Dompreh wants referee in Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak clash punished over poor officiating.

The Super Clash ended in a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on match day three of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors scored first through Yusif Mubarik before a controversial goal from Caleb Amankwah late in the game helped Hearts of Oak to avoid a defeat.



But the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament who seem not to be happy with officiating has urged Asante Kotoko to file a protest against Referee Yao Bless.

According to Annor Dompreh, a staunch supporter of Kotoko, Referee Yao Bless denied the reigning Ghana Premier League champions two penalties in the game.



“It is time our FA punish such robbery by Referees. It was most ugly, Kotoko must put in an official complaint to the FA with all the videos. We must not let this go!” he said.



Kotoko will take on Nsoatreman FC in an outstanding Ghana Premier League game on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.