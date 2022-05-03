Annor Walker adjudged as NASCO Coach of the Month - February

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: ghanafa.org
Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has been named as NASCO Coach of the Month for March.
This was announced live on the Ghana Football Association News Programme.
He beat off competition from Prosper Narteh Ogum and Maxwell Konadu to win the award for March.
Out of three matches played in March, Annor lead Great Olympics to three wins without a defeat.
He will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.
