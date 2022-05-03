0
Menu
Sports

Annor Walker adjudged as NASCO Coach of the Month - February

Annor Walker Weak Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has been named as NASCO Coach of the Month for March.

This was announced live on the Ghana Football Association News Programme.

He beat off competition from Prosper Narteh Ogum and Maxwell Konadu to win the award for March.

Out of three matches played in March, Annor lead Great Olympics to three wins without a defeat.

He will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet
Related Articles: