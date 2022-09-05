0
Annor Walker has vindicated GFA after CHAN qualification - Kurt Okraku

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku has lauded Annor Walker for steering the Black Galaxies to book a qualification for the Championship of African Nations [CHAN].

The Black Galaxies booked qualification for the tournament for the first time in eight years after beating Nigeria 5-4 on penalties.

Ghana gave up a 2-0 lead to end the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Nations Stadium 2-2.

However, the Galaxies converted all their five spot kicks to book a place in the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Algeria next year.

Speaking at the arrival of the team at the Airforce base in Accra, Mr. Okraku lauded the former Berekum Chelsea and Great Olympics gaffer for his achievement.

According to him, the veteran trainer has vindicated the FA's confidence they had in him for giving him the job.

“I want to thank Coach Annor Walker for this achievement,” he said.

“I remember the day we gave him this job I promised him that he has the confidence of the FA. Today he and his assistants have vindicated us for the confidence we had in them”, he intimated.

Annor Walker was assisted by Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby Mensah.

