Announce Otto Addo's appointment - Alhaji Grunsah to GFA

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator Alhaji Karim Grunsah

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator Alhaji Karim Grunsah has urged the Ghana FA to announce a coach for the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The Black Stars team is currently without a technical team head after the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March.



Otto Addo's led technical team made up of Didi Dramani, George Boateng and Chris Hughton as technical advisor ended their roles after the World Cup playoffs.



There have been calls for the quartet to be handed the job until the 2022 World Cup, with Ghana's president leading the charge.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that an agreement has been reached for the quartet to continue their roles.



Alhaji Grunsah, who also doubles as management committee member of the Black Stars has called on the Ghana FA to make it official as soon as possible.

"We are preparing for the Afcon. The FA should announce the new head coach of Black Stars soon," he told Akoma FM.



"It should either be Chris Hughton or Otto Addo but the father of the nation, President Nana Addo wants us to maintain the entire technical team and that is what we must do.



'Chris Hughton is a gentleman and a good adviser, it will be great to have both coaches at the World Cup, I want them to work together."



Ghana will play Madagascar and Central African Republic in the qualifiers for AFCON 2023 early next month.



Ghana have been drawn together with Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal in the world cup group stages.