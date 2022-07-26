Another confusion hit Kotoko as two Board Members 'clash' over Ogum's resignation

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The top hierarchy of Asante Kotoko keep contradicting themselves as the reported resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum continue to unearth the divisions in the club.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is reported to have resigned verbally via zoom with the board and management of Asante Kotoko after some of his proposals ahead of the upcoming season were turned down on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



While the Board and Management clashed about the future of the coach following the reported resignation, the situation keeps getting worse.



Just when the fans thought that the Board have everything under control by inviting coach Narteh Ogum to a new meeting on Monday, July 25, 2022, the outcome of the meeting isn't clear as different things have been reported.

Two Board Members who sat in the meeting have reported different things with one claiming that coach Narteh Ogum never resigned and the Management didn't report anything to the Board.



Baffour Kwame Kusi, the first Kotoko Board Member to speak after the meeting on Monday acknowledged the resignation as he stated that Narteh Ogum blamed Nana Yaw Amponsah for his decision to quit the job.



"The coach said he is resigning because of what the management has been doing to him over the last few months. That's what the coach told us today in the meeting."



"We are yet to hear from the management. We are waiting to hear from them (management) if what the coach said is true. The issues are resolvable and the coach can stay," he told Kessben.



However, Joseph Yaw Adu, another Board Member who was at the same meeting has said in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM that the coach never resigned despite Narteh Ogum in the words of Baffour Kwame Kusi admitting to have resigned.



"Prosper Narteh Ogum is our coach as far as the Board is concerned because we don't know about any resignation and the management hasn't reported any incident of him resigning from his position to us."

"There is also no proof that Prosper Narteh Ogum has left his position or he has been sacked by the Management," he added.



