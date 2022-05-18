Ansgar Knauff's loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt described as stroke of genius

Ansgar Knauff

Ansgar Knauff who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga has been a real revelation for his temporal club this season.

Knauff is been a key player in Eintracht Frankfurt's outstanding performances this season in all competitions.



Borussia Dortmund loaned the U21 national team member to Eintracht Frankfurt for 18 months during the winter transfer window.



The right-winger was identified by sporting director Markus Krösche as a real talent who will help their attack.



Knauff, on the other hand, has been tasked with facing FC Bayern Munich since his first-team debut. After a brief adjustment period, he has been producing consistently since then, with eight starts in the Bundesliga.

In the Bundesliga, the 20-year-old scored once with a header against Hertha BSC and with two last passes he secured a win against VfL Bochum.



In the Europa League, the attacking player who gradually developed his defensive performance as a track player was even more significant. Goal and assist against FC Barcelona, goal and assist against West Ham United.



Speaking to Sport1 on his performance and his future with Eintracht Frankfurt Knauff said he is happy about the loan move.



"I am very happy and grateful that I can experience all this. I made the right decision and made a good step,”