Ansgar Knauff shines as Frankfurt beat Barcelona to reach Europa League semi-final

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Ansgar Knauff excelled as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Barcelona at the Camp Nou to reach the last four of the UEFA Europa League.

The former Dortmund player lasted 89 minutes and was replaced by Timothy Chandler as the Germans won the game 3-2 and qualified 4-3 on aggregate.

Knauff scored a rating of 7.7 by Sofascore, after making 48 touches with 59% pass accuracy, 3 shots, 3 key passes, and 4 out of 4 successful dribbles. He also won four tackles, made two interceptions, and won 11 out of 20 duels.

Frankfurt burst into life after four minutes following Filip Kostic's opener, before doubling their lead nine minutes to halftime through Rafael Santos Borre.

Kostic put the game beyond the Catalans with 23 minutes remaining after netting his second of the game.

Barcelona started a strong fight back, with Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay scoring late in the game but it was not enough to see the Spanish giants through.

Ansgar Knauff is currently on loan from Borussia Dortmund and his performances for Frankfurt could trigger the club to keep him for a longer spell.

Meanwhile, the player born to Ghanaian parents in Gottingen in Germany, could switch nationality and play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Frankfurt will face West Ham in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
