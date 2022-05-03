Ansgar Knauff will complete his loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt

German youth international with Ghanaian descent Ansgar Knauff

German youth international with Ghanaian descent Ansgar Knauff will continue with his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The winger who joined Frankfurt on an 18 month loan deal in January has been very impressive leading to his parent club interested in an early recall.



But his loan club will not allow him leave early unless his loan deal expires in a year's time.



Ansgar Knauff got his head onto the end of a wonderful cross from Rafael Santos Borre to put Eintracht ahead after just 49 seconds.



It was the Eagles’ fastest ever goal in the Europa League, and mimicked the quick start they had at the Nou Camp en route to the semi-finals (though Knauff waited until the seventh minute to open the scoring then).

Born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father, the winger is leading his team's charge to the finals of the UEFA Europa League after scoring in the quarter finals against Barcelona and the semis against West Ham.



"We knew that he would fit in well with us," said Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner following the player's quick adaptation at the club. "He's strong and attacks the spaces behind the chain.



"The way he takes the ball and then hits it was great," he added.



Knauff has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles and has scored three goals.