Anthony Annan dreams of returning to the Black Stars setup

Anthony Annan of Inter Turku says he would welcome a call-up to the Black Stars at any moment.

Annan, 36, has not played for Ghana in six years, but he is willing to return if called upon.



His first cap came against Brazil on 27 March 2007 at the Rasunda Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden when Ghana lost 0–1.



After helping the national side finished third place in the African Cup of Nations. He scored his first goal for the national team in the 2–2 draw against Mali 15 November 2009.



The following year, Annan played for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa and played his first World Cup match, where he played the whole game, in a 1–0 win over Serbia in the Group Stage.



Annan played all five matches for the national side in the World Cup until their elimination against Uruguay after losing 4–2 in the penalty shootout.

“I am a Ghanaian and my doors are always open if my nation needs my services,” he told Skyy Power FM.



Anthony Annan has 67 caps and two goals to his name.



