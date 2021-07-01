Anthony Baffoe resigns from post as Deputy General Secretary at CAF

Anthony Baffoe has resigned from his post at CAF

Ex-Ghana international Mr. Anthony Baffoe has resigned from his post as the Deputy General Secretary at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mr. Baffoe called it a day on Wednesday as he announced his resignation from his post of General Secretary in charge of football development.



This occurred at the end of a videoconferencing meeting with, his now, ex-collaborators.



Mr. Baffoe was appointed the Deputy Secretary-General at the Pan-African football institution in November 2017 and served for three more years.



He previously served on FIFA and CAF Football Committees.

He was also involved in organizing CAF and FIFA sanctioned tournaments.



The Ghana legend is the founder and General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana.



In that capacity is in close contact with the FIFPro Players' association and works in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association.



Mr. Baffoe is a FIFA Ambassador for campaign against racism, a FIFA ambassador for SOS Children's Village and an ambassador for Play Soccer Ghana.