Anthony Joshua: See wetin cause di social media gbas-gbos between Fury and Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury clash for social media

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury clash for social media last night as tori of dia fight don dey get K-leg.

Di two boxers bin agree to fight each oda for Saudi Arabia for August - but arbitration, from Deontay Wilder don end Fury plan and na one of di tins wey dey frustrate Joshua.



Tori be say Wilder bin claim say him and Fury still need to fight one more time afta im lose im fight but since di two camps no gree agree on top di matter Wilder bring middle man wey go settle di matter.



Di middle man rule say Fury owe Wilder, as part of their contract for their 2020 rematch, wey im lose by technical knockout for di seventh round.



Na from dat ruling wey Joshua and Fury fight begin get K-leg.



How Joshua and Fury gbas-gbos take start for social mediaDi argument start when di current WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF champ enta Twitter to say: "Tyson Fury, di world now dey see you for di fraud wey you be you let boxing down!

"You lie to di fans and lead them on. You use my name for clout not for fight. Bring any championship fighter wey fit handle dia business correctly."



Fury answer Joshua say: "Your full team know about di Arbitration wey bin dey go on, e bin dey out of my hands! But make I tell you if I be fraud make we fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? Make we put up 20 mill each!!!"



And Joshua later reply: "If arbitration bin dey go on, why you go announce to di world say we go fight! Di fight was signed! UNDISPUTED.



Normally Joshua na pesin wey no dey too tok for social media; but im para yesterday afta im lose out on payday wey sabi pipo believe say fit pass £53million, and a chance to unify di heavyweight division and achieve im lifelong dream.



Joshua and Fury enta social media to tok as di matter dey pain dem for body last night, Fury wey be unbeaten WBC champion tell im rival Joshua say im go fight am bare knuckle for £20m from im own money if Joshua go agree to do di same.

Afta im laugh, Fury respond to assure Joshua say im go beat di American before im go return back to di mata of dia fight, e add say di bare knuckle fight offer still dey on di table.



But Joshua hit back, e share one video of fight wey involve Billy Joe Saunders father and security afta Saunders fight wit Canelo Alvarez, wey Fury dey inside.



"Bare knuckle? You be good kid, no play wit me Luke! I go slap your bald head & you'll do nothing! Waste man."



Tori be say di earliest wey di two of dem go fight fit be for November, before dem fight Joshua must face im mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at di end of August while Fury go fight Wilder for Vegas on July 24.



