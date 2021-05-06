Anti-Buhari Catholic priest tell im pipo wia e go wen protesters say e miss

Reverend Father Mbaka

Reverend Father Mbaka di catholic priest don tell pipo wey e bin go wey some pipo begin protest say e don "miss" for Enugu state.

Di reverend wey later show face afta some hours of protest tok say di Bishop of Enugu dioceses, Callistus Valentine Onaga bin call am for meeting and plan to keep am for 30 days.



E tell im congregation wey gada dis evening say di Bishop later allow am to go address di crowd of pipo wey dey protest as plenti pipo don full di street of Enugu dey hala say Father Mbaka dey miss.



Di reverend father say tins for get out of hand if to e no dey within Enugu to address di crowd of pipo wey dey protest about im wherabout.



"Make we assume say I travel out from Enugu today because dem bin tell me to travel out before."



"If to say na Lagos I bin dey by di time wey dey call me to run down and address you pipo, by now di rest for be history and na who una go come blame?" e ask.

Father Mbaka sa e dey happy say e quick-quick show face give di crowd;



"I thank God say dem neva burn anything down, I thank God say dem no burn down bishop house. I dey happy say di intervention come on time."



E say dis na wetin e dey try to prevent because some bad belle pipo fit enta di crowd and do something.



Earlier on Wednesday morning followers of Reverend Mbaka bin march in protest to di house of di Catholic Bishop of Enugu to demand im whereabout.



But after some hours of protest di reverend father come show face give di crowd.

Father Mbaka don dey news dis past few days afta im cari prophesy say make Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari resign.



But presidency respond to di prophesy say Mbaka dey attack Buhari becos im ask for contract but dem no give am.



