Anticipation high as Ghana announce squad for Nigeria games

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo is set to announce the much-awaited Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the forthcoming FIFA Cup World playoff games against Nigeria.
The Ghana Football Association(GFA) have announced via their website that the manager will address the nation on March 21, 2022, and therefore is expected to finally name his squad.
The GFA in their statement stated that all members of the technical team will be present. That is Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani
Although, the official list is yet to be released some players who have their names in the squad have already arrived.
The first leg tie will take place on Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium with the Kick-off time set at 19:30 pm.
Whereas the return encounter is scheduled for three days later in Abuja, the Abiola Stadium.
