Anticipation high as Ghana announces provisional squad for AFCON

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac to announce 26-man provisional list for AFCON

Black Stars squad announcement set for 14:00 GMT



Ghana to pitch camping in Qatar before AFCON



Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars head coach will announce the long-awaited provisional squad on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the GFA secretariat.



Ghanaians are in high anticipation to know who and who makes the cut and also whether or not the list will affirm all the rumours claiming five local players will be included.



Moreover, Ghana's opponents at the tournament have a keen interest in assessing the strength of the squad Milovan Rajevac will announce and work on the key figures in the team.

Initially, the squad announcement was slated for Thursday, December 18, 2021, but had to be postponed to today due to the Serbian trainer request to release a list of 26 instead of 46.



The GFA via a statement on their website dated December 20, 2021, revealed the date for the squad announcement.



"The media is invited to a Press Conference on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association.



The Conference which is scheduled for 2 pm will be addressed by Coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac as he names his provisional squad ahead of Ghana’s participation in the 33rd edition of the TotalEnegies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. All Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed." A statement by the GFA reads.



Several reports indicate that the manager will announce a 26 man list for the team’s two weeks pre AFCON trip in Qatar.

The five local players said to be on the list are, Fatawu Issahaku, Philemon Baffour, Richard Attah and Ismail Ganiyu.



GHANA pre-AFCON SCHEDULE IN DOHA – QATAR



Team open camp on December 22, 2021



First Friendly match against a club side – December 28, 2021



Second friendly match against AFCON bound country – January 1, 2022

Third friendly against Algeria – January 5, 2022



Departure to Cameroon – January 7, 2022



Submission of final squad – December 30, 2021