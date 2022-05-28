Antoine Semenyo arrives in Ghana camp for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City forward, Antoine Semenyo, has joined the Black Stars camp ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and World Cup friendlies.

The 23-year-old joins the national team for the first time and is among the debutants in the squad named by Ghana coach Otto Addo.



Semenyo was expected to join the team for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March but was unable to honor the invite due to injury.



The Bristol City attacker has joined the team's camp here in Accra.



Semenyo has been spotted at the Alisa Hotel where the team is lodging.

According to reports, about seven players have arrived in the team's camp.



The Black Stars will open camp today with training expected to be held behind closed doors.



Ghana take on Madagascar in their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Ghana will travel for the second game on June 5 against Central Africa Republic which will be played in Angola.