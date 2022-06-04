8
Menu
Sports

Antoine Semenyo dropped from Black Stars squad for Central African Republic game

Antoine Semenyo3 E1654119714304 452x400 Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has named a 25-man squad for Ghana's match against the Central African Republic, excluding Antoine Semenyo.

The Bristol City man, who was named to the initial squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, has been omitted from the trip to Angola for unknown reasons.

This comes after Semenyo made his debut against Madagascar earlier this week.

The 25 players made up of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and nine attackers/wingers departed Ghana on Friday evening.

The Black Stars were ruthless in their season opener, defeating Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.

Addo and his charges will be looking for a second win to extend their lead at the top of the group.

The match is scheduled for the 11 de Novembro stadium in Lunada, Angola on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Central African Republic opted for Angola because they do not have a CAF-approved stadium to host international matches.

Below is the squad list:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen.

Defenders: Alidi Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Baba Rahman, Abdul Mumin, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah.

Midfielders: Idrissu Baba, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Mubarak Wakaso.

Wingers/Attackers: Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Felix Afena Gyan, Kwesi Wreidt, Benjamin Tetteh.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Related Articles: