Antoine Semenyo emerges as a transfer target for Premier League club Crystal Palace

Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a transfer target for Crystal Palace, Footballghana.com can report.

The English Premier League side wants to beef up their attacking third following the departure of Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher this summer.



Benteke left Palace to join DC United whiles Gallagher returned to parent club Chelsea after explosive loan spell last season.



According to reports, Patrick Vieira’s side have turned their attention on Semenyo who excelled last season for Bristol City in the Championship.

The 22-year-old would cost about £12million and the club could take a gamble on him after successful swoops on the Championship for their young squad.



Meanwhile, the Ghanaian forward is currently in the treatment room after picking up an injury while in action for Ghana in AFCON qualifiers in June.