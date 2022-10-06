0
Antoine Semenyo features for Bristol City in disappointing draw against Coventry

Cf57f079 2f31 4fc1 B10c 0ddfb81bfcef Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo was in action for his Bristol City outfit on Tuesday night when the team hosted Coventry.

The talented striker started for his team to help the side to chase a win in the match against the matchday 13 opponent.

In the game against the bottom-placed Coventry, the odds were in the favour of Bristol City to cruise to victory.

Disappointingly, the efforts of Antoine Semenyo and his teammates were not enough.

The team faced a tough test from the struggling Coventry as the team fought to force the contest to end in a goalless stalemate.

This season, Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has made seven appearances for Bristol City and has scored three goals.

He must hit top form in the next few weeks to stand any chance of making the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

