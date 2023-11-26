Bournemouth scored their third goal to end the contest

Antoine Semenyo, a Ghanaian forward, had a standout performance in Bournemouth's 3-1 Premier League victory over Sheffield United in match week 13.

Antoine Semenyo started the match and lasted 66 minutes.



Tavernier eluded his marker with a beautiful first touch before burying a shot beneath Wes Foderingham after Antoine Semenyo cut in from the right.



Tavernier, who might have had a first-half hat-trick following further superb work from Semenyo, shot over as the Blades got increasingly frantic.



As half-time neared, Paul Heckingbottom's team regained some composure, but it was undone by Foderingham's costly blunder in first-half stoppage time.

The Blades goalie hesitated after collecting a long kick forward outside his area, only to be dispossessed by Kluivert, who then stroked the ball into an empty net.



Left uncontested, Adam Smith clipped in a wonderful cross from the right, and Tavernier ghosted in at the far post to side-foot home.