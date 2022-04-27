Antoine Semenyo is a difficult customer to play against – Bristol City boss Nigerl Pearson

Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City coach Nigerl Pearson believes Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has become a tormentor to defenders in the English championship considering his qualities.

The 24-year-old scored his seventh goal of the season for Bristol City against Derby County in that 3-1 win.



He was unplayable in the game showing why he is one of the potent strikers in the English Championship this season.



Nigerl Pearson after the game indicated the Ghanaian forward should have scored a brace in the game but noted he is a difficult customer to play against.

"He should have been in double figures today actually, he's had some really good chances. The keeper's made a couple of saves of course but Antoine is probably ruing a couple of chances today but he's a difficult customer to play against."



"The only thing I’m disappointed with is that Antoine [Semenyo] didn’t score and I put him in, that would have put me on 10 assists as well. Apart from that, I’m happy."