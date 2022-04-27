0
Menu
Sports

Antoine Semenyo is a difficult customer to play against – Bristol City boss Nigerl Pearson

42265632.295 Antoine Semenyo

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bristol City coach Nigerl Pearson believes Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has become a tormentor to defenders in the English championship considering his qualities.

The 24-year-old scored his seventh goal of the season for Bristol City against Derby County in that 3-1 win.

He was unplayable in the game showing why he is one of the potent strikers in the English Championship this season.

Nigerl Pearson after the game indicated the Ghanaian forward should have scored a brace in the game but noted he is a difficult customer to play against.

"He should have been in double figures today actually, he's had some really good chances. The keeper's made a couple of saves of course but Antoine is probably ruing a couple of chances today but he's a difficult customer to play against."

"The only thing I’m disappointed with is that Antoine [Semenyo] didn’t score and I put him in, that would have put me on 10 assists as well. Apart from that, I’m happy."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cargo truck catches fire on N1
Charges against Opuni were concocted - Tetteh Dodoo
How Former Kotoko player plans to help develop Ghana football
Akufo-Addo's photo digitally altered
Despite Media speaks on outbursts against Vim Lady
Deputy Speakers can vote - Court insists
Ex-MASLOC CEO’s breach of bail: AG files motion
A president got angry over prayers - Archbishop
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy