Antoine Semenyo makes his Ghana debut against Madagascar

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo made his long awaited Ghana debut on Wednesday evening when Ghana faced minnows Madagascar in the opening game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium.

He came on in the 76th minute as replacement for scorer of the second goal Felix Afena-Gyan and showed flashes of what he can do.



Antoine Semenyo thought he was through on goal late on but the referee whistled for a foul as the ball brushed his hands.



The Black Stars of Ghana won by 3-0 with goals from Mohammed Kudus , youngster Felix Afena-Gyan and a late goal from Osman Bukari.



This was after Ghana struggled to break down a resolute defensive set up by the Malagasies in the first half despite having several chances.



There was several chances for Ghana but it was all squandered whiles the Malagasy goalkeeper saved a lot that came his way.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has handed a call up to the Bristol City forward after missing the Nigeria clash.



Semenyo was primed to play for Ghana in the double header 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier play offs against Nigeria but picked up an injury which ruled him out of the game.



He has been in good form for his side as he scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season.



