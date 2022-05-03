Antoine Semenyo reveals conversation between him and Jojo Wollacot before Ghana-Nigeria clash

Antoine Semenyo, Bristol City attacker

Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo has opened up on having a conversation with Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot before and after Ghana’s World Cup play-off against Nigeria.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw which secured them a spot at the Mundial in Qatar this year after qualifying with 1-1 aggregate.



Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.



In an interview with Happy FM, Semenyo revealed a conversation between him and Wollacot about Ghana before the Nigeria clash and is looking forward to join the national team for the AFCON qualifiers.



“We are really good friends and he’s told me everything about Ghana and I am looking forward to that. He’s shared every moment with me anytime I get in touch with him during the play-off against Nigeria. Obviously, I was missing out so I was sad and frustrated but I tried to keep in contact with him every day and see how he is doing” he said.

Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in group H of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







