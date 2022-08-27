0
Menu
Sports

Antoine Semenyo scores again as Bristol City draw at Blackpool

Semenyo Antoine 1 610x400.png Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo scored for the second game running following his injury comeback as Bristol City held Blackpool in the English Championship.

The lanky striker made an instant impact after scoring just 60 seconds of his introduction into the game as the match ended 3-3 at Blomfield Road.

The hosts broke the game's deadlock after Josh Bowler scored just seven minutes into the match but Tommy Conway levelled just before the break.

Blackpool restored their lead in the 55th minute through Jerry Yates.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson brought on Semenyo for Alex Scott in the 63rd minute, and the Ghanaian equalized immediately for the Robins.

The visitors took the lead for the first time in the game through an own goal from Marvin Paul Edem Ekpiteta but a last gasp equalizer from Theo Corbeneau ensured the spoils were shared.

Antoine Semenyo scored in midweek as Bristol City progressed in the EFL Cup.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: