Antoine Semenyo scores and assist twice in Bristol City heavy win over Hull City

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Antoine Semenyo was on the scoresheet again as Bristol City cruised over Hull City in a 5:0 win English Championship on Saturday.

Five minutes into the game, Semenyo set up Andreas Weimann to give the Red and Whites outfit an early and deserving lead.

Weimann returned the favor inside 33 minutes when he assisted the 19-year-old to score the second goal for the home team who stamped their authority on the game.

Two minutes later, he set up Chris Martin to put the game to bed in the first with 10 minutes to the end of the first 45 minutes of the match.

Martin and Weimann scored a goal each in the second half as Bristol won 5-0.

Semenyo has eight goals and 12 assists in the ongoing Championship season.

He has made a total appearance of 30 in all game for the club.

Semenyo was handed a call up for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria but injury ruled him out of the game in March.

