Any player above 30 is an ‘agitated politician’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has advised against the invitation of over-aged players to the national teams, explaining that such players have the tendency to cause chaos in camp.



Speaking on GTV Sports+ Saving our Passion show, the former GFA president disclosed that football is made for young players who are full of motivation and want to achieve something with the national team.



However, when they come into contact with old players, they are ill-motivated as a result of the negative influence from the senior players.



“Football is for young players and I had this policy at Wa All-Stars. I always said that any player over 30-years is no longer a footballer but a politician. He is coming to destroy your team for you, they will come agitations and all kinds of things,” Nyantakyi stated.

According to him, although this particular idea does not always apply, it works often. Citing the 2010 AFCON where can nearly won the tournament, Nyantakyi attributed Ghana’s success to the young players from the u20 World Cup-winning team.



“With all due respect it's not a rule of application but invariably it happens in most cases,” Nyantakyi said.



He added, “in the very recent past, each competition we went with very young players, we did very well. In 2010 we went with players from the U20 World Cup-winning team.”



The former CAF vice president urged coaches to be courageous in giving opportunities to young players.



Some senior players during the 2010 camping lost selections in Paris because the young players were good enough for the job