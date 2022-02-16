Anyone who claims not to support Black Stars is a 'hypocrite' - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

Ghana to play Nigeria in March

Otto Addo appointed Black Stars coach



Ademola Lookman to play against Ghana



Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is rallying support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Gyan believes that irrespective of the performance of the team, it is important for Ghanaians to back them to victory.



The African football legend asserted in a TV3 interview that once you are a Ghanaian you feel some form of anguish whenever the Black Stars lose a game.



He noted that it would be hypocritical on the part of Ghanaians to say that they no longer support the team.

"Ghana and Nigeria is rivalry, you cannot predict. Anybody can win so we just have to stay focus and do what they have to do on the field, that is it," Gyan is quoted to have said on TV3.



"No matter what we will keep on supporting them. Anybody who says he does not support the national team is a hypocrite. When you are there and your country is losing, you will feel it because you are from the country."



The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will host Nigeria on March 23 before playing the three-time AFCON champions in Abuja on March 27.



Both countries have made changes to their technical team with former Ghana winger Otto Addo leading the Black Stars.



Nigeria have Augustine Eguavoen in the dugout against their sworn rivals, Ghana.