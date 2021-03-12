'Anyone with AK47 will be shot' - Nigeria president Buhari repeat

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari vow to go harder on criminals as he reemphasize order to shoot person wey bin see to dey hold AK47 gun for inside bush.

"But what surprises is what is happening now in the North West where the same people, with the same culture are killing each other, taking their livestock and burning properties.



"As a result of that, we had a four-hour meeting of the National Security Council attended by the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Service Chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector-General of Police and others and we gave clear instructions.



"One thing that got to the press which I read myself was that anyone with an AK-47 will be shot. This is because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials.

"We closed the borders for some years but the intelligence report I’m getting on a daily basis is that those who are conducting the abductions, the killings and so on are still not short of arms and ammunition," he add.



He make dis statements as he don meet with traditional authorities from across di nation at the Aso Villa yesterday.



