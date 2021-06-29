‘Anything can happen’- Opoku Nti convinced GPL title race not over

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti has refused to rule out the chances of the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League title race.

Asante Kotoko has slipped in the chase for the 2020-21 league title after Sunday’s defeat to bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



The 1-0 result against the Porcupine Warriors sees them trail league leaders Hearts by 3 points with 3 matches to go.



Accra Hearts of Oak also have a better head-to-head record than Asante Kotoko.



The permutations read Asante Kotoko needing to win all 3 games and expecting Hearts of Oak to falter in theirs before the league title will head to Kumasi.



Hearts of Oak’s next three games are against Ebusua Dwarfs (away). Liberty Professionals (home) and WAFA (away).



Asante Kotoko will also face King Faisal (Home), Bechem United (away), and Elmina Sharks (home) in their final three games of the season.

Opoku Nti believes all is not lost as Kotoko could topple Hearts to the title.



“With 3 matches ahead, anything can happen,” Opoku Nti told Kumasi-based Silver FM.



“Hearts is leading now, but we have three matches to go. And Kotoko should prepare their minds to win all remaining games. Anything can happen so they should not get dispirited and feel the race is over,” he added.



“They should do their homework well and come back stronger because anything can happen,” he concluded.



