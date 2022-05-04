Anything is possible with Ghana Premier League goal king - Bright Adjei

Bright Adjei

Aduana Stars striker Bright adjei has not given up hope of winning the race for the coveted golden boot in the Ghana Premier League.

The goal king race is hotting up as Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella leads with 18 goals with Ashgold's Yaw Annor in close proximity with 16 goals.



Bright Adjei who scored on Monday for Aduana Stars in their 1-1 draw against Medeama is tied on third with Bechem United's Augustine Okrah.



Aduana Stars have struggled at times in the Ghana Premier League but their constant source of goals has been Bright Adjei.

Speaking after their 1-1 drawn game against Medeama on Monday, the experienced striker is hopeful he can win the goal king race.



“Anything is possible with Ghana Premier League goal king. We have 7 games to go. I’m working hard to make sure God can grant me goals match after match. Things very tough for us because look at Aduana, we are even struggling to score.”



Bright Adjei will face Frank Mbella on match day 28 when Asante Kotoko host Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.