Apam beach drowning: Ghana do mass burial for teenagers wey die

Mass burial for 13 of de teenagers wey die for Apam beach for Southern Ghana last week dey take place today.

Many family members don already go Apam St Luke's Catholic Hospital Mortuary, where dam keep de bodies before de burial for today. E be about 20 teenagers way go out to swim last week Sunday but dey never return.



Police for Ghana confam recovery of 12 unidentified children after dem drown while dem, dey swim inside Apam beach located, Central Region on Monday, 8 March.



De Central regional Police service for Ghana in a statement tok say dem "retrieve 12 dead bodies of pikins wey dem rescue two odas alive" for Apam beach.



According to statement wey DSP Irene Oppong wey dey in charge for Public Affairs for de Ghana Police Service for Cape Coast tok, dem get formal complaint from one Kwame Akono as at 8:40pm say "at about 5:30pm, en nephew Joshua Annor aged 15years go dey play ball for beach wey e drown with oda pikins".



According to de statement, de police tok say dem rush go de scene with search party.

"Luckily, we don rescue Simon Dadzie aged 15years and Godfred Appretsie wey get 14 years, alive wey dem dey admission for de Luke Catholic hospital".



De statement further tok say dem retrieve twelve dead bodies wey dey ages 14 to 17 years on Monday morning. Dis number get two female for inside wey dema body dey de hospital morgue pending autopsy examination.



De statement conclude say, "investigations dey go on take understand wetin happen."



