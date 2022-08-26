Apologize to Kwesi Nyantakyi if you want Black Stars to win World Cup – Prophet

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu of the Jelem Chapel International has disclosed that Ghana will only win the 2022 World Cup if Ghanaian leaders apologize to former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to the preacher man, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is Ghana’s biggest chance of winning the title and history could be made if the country could put the right measures in place.



He noted that one of the requirements for Ghana to win the tournament is to apologize to the former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.



“I’m pleading with the leadership of Ghana to apologize to Nyantakyi. They should just go and apologize to him and support the country with our prayers,” Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu stated in his recent sermon.



He went on to instruct that some three key players who have played for the Black Stars for long must be left out of the 2022 World Cup to enable Ghana win the tournament.



“After apologies if they are able to leave three players out of the Black Stars squad who have played for long… and we don’t win the World Cup, then it means, I’m not a prophet,” he said.



Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after edging out Nigeria in the playoffs.

This would be Ghana’s 4th World Cup in history and the Black Stars will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the tournament which starts in November.



JNA/KPE