Appiah MacCarthy's absence due to injury affected us - Frank Akoto

Ashantigold Midfielder, Appiah McCarthy

Despite having a solid start to the 2020/2021 season, Ashantigold defender Frank Akoto believes that midfielder Appiah McCarthy's injury contributed to their failed season.

McCarthy had three goals in the first ten games and was the best player in the team until suffering a catastrophic injury against Legon Cities, which forced him to miss the rest of the season.



Since then, the Miners had a rough season, finishing 9th in the league with 45 points and losing in the FA Cup final at the Accra Sports Stadium against Hearts of Oak.



Speaking to Otec FM about their season, Akoto explains that AshantiGold's season was turned around early on due to the injury of Appiah McCarthy.

“Honestly, Appiah MacCarthy’s injury cost us a lot because he controls our midfield and also driving the team forward at the start of the season.”



“His injury cost us a lot but some players picked up during the season and his absence wasn’t felt too much since then,” he concluded.