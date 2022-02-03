Appoint Kwasi Appiah if you want to qualify for World Cup - Kwaku Bonsam to GFA

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah

Ghana to play Nigeria in World Cup play-offs

Dede Ayew to miss Ghana vs Nigeria tie



Ghana to face Nigeria with new coach



Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has directed the Ghana Football Association to reappoint Kwasi Appiah as Black Stars coach or forget about qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.



According to him, the former Black Stars has the magic wand to propel Ghana to qualify for the tournament that will be held in Qatar later this year.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam told Kasapa FM in an interview that coach Kwasi Appiah was not treated well by the FA and that there still exist some bitterness over how he was let go by the FA.

This bitterness, according to Kwaku Bonsam is partly to be blamed for Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 AFCON.



He says Kwasi Appiah holds the key to Ghana’s success in the World Cup play-offs.



“I’m telling you that if Ghana want to qualify then Kwasi Appiah should be signed again. He is the only person who can help the team. You see, the way he was sacked was not good and he is still lamenting it. The GFA should apologise to him and also perform some rituals to enable the team qualify for the World Cup,”, he said.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam also urged the Ghana Football Association to apologise to Asamoah Gyan and some former players over how the country treated them.



“If the Black Stars will work again, they will have to apologise to Asamoah Gyan and some players. Look at the likes of Sulley, we have to forget and forgive. We must bring all of them together if we want the Black Stars to succeed.

“A certain spirit is impeding the success of the Black Stars so the FA must do something about. If they will go to church or visit me, we can address it. There is a spirit that is blocking the success of the team. If we want the team to reach the heights of the previous years, then we must do the right things.



“If we don’t take care, we won’t qualify for the world cup. We have to address all the issues facing the team if we want to qualify,” he said.



In the world cup play-offs, the Black Stars have been paired with the Super Eagles of Nigeria who exited the AFCON at the Round of 16 stage.



The two-leg tie is scheduled for March this year.